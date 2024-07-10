Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,788 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 389,742 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 108,026 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 460,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 46,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

