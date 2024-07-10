Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 126,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,577. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -216.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

