Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 762 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 146.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 57,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,560. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

