Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. 1,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.4736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

