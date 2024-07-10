Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 906.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $2,155,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.63.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.23. 17,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,562. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

