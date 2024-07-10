Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PRU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. 45,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

