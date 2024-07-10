Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,290,000 after buying an additional 3,046,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. 343,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,758. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

