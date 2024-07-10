Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 155,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.93. 28,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,010. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

