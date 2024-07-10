Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,974,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,404,000 after buying an additional 115,632 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,253. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

