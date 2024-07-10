Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 130,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

