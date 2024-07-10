Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,019 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

PYPL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 628,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,721,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.