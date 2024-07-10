Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,586,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,589,000 after purchasing an additional 208,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.00. 190,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

