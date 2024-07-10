Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JEMA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. 21,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

