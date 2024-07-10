Blur Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.99 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and $37.99 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blur has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,728,488,420.5194063 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.17848435 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $38,171,645.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

