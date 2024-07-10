DIMO Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. One DIMO token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. DIMO has a market cap of $12.89 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DIMO has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 227,321,134.4043758 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.15431554 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,504,955.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

