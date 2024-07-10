GateToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.16 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $645.60 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for $6.93 or 0.00012000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,626.59 or 0.99721445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069315 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,099,894 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,099,893.8983573 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 6.92091436 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,092,681.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.