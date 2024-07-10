Horizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.25 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.84 or 0.00018758 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $164.71 million and $52.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00039909 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,194,112 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

