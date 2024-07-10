Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $34,698.46 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.68 or 0.05367386 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.