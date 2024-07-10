Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.57. Approximately 87,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 670,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Specifically, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,200 shares of company stock worth $18,219,660. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.