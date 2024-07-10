Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 216.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 531,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,168,000 after buying an additional 254,688 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ferguson by 700.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ferguson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $188.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.30 and a 200-day moving average of $203.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

