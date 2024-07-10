Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.38. Approximately 49,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 504,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 60,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,426,026 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 60,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,426,026 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 538,947 shares of company stock valued at $16,689,892. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Appian Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,824,000 after acquiring an additional 147,785 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $2,190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,251 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.