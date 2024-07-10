SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $25.71. SMART Global shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 690,157 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth $5,198,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in SMART Global by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 480,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

