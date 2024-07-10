Investors Buy High Volume of Aehr Test Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,584 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 214% compared to the average volume of 1,778 call options.
Aehr Test Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,655. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $469.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
View Our Latest Research Report on AEHR
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- One of the Top Food Stocks to Own: Delivering Outstanding Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.