Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $221.99. 513,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,532,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.26, for a total value of $5,497,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $125,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,857,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,976,785.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.26, for a total value of $5,497,849.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

