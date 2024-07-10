Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 224,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Boit C F David now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

FI traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $148.97. 108,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,534. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

