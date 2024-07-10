pufETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $457.94 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One pufETH token can now be purchased for $3,076.59 or 0.05305340 BTC on major exchanges. pufETH has a market capitalization of $457.94 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 490,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 490,278.4642425. The last known price of pufETH is 3,088.30622278 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,947,464.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars.

