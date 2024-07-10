Moonbeam 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.47 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $173.18 million and $5.47 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,893,156 coins and its circulating supply is 883,257,831 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

