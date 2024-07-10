Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 6,300 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. 2,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,221. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

