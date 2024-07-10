The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. 61,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,396. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

