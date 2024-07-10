Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DUK stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. 75,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,405. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

