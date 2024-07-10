Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6,055.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 88,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.63. 50,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,524. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

