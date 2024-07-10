Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,490 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $77.02. 148,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $238.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.