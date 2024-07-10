Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,179,000 after purchasing an additional 276,446 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paychex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,598,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,022,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $116.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.51.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

