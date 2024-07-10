Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,959 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.21. 39,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

