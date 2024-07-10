Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,812,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.94.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

