Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,978,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.50 and its 200 day moving average is $296.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

