Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 7,020 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after acquiring an additional 103,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,073 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.