Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 173.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 539,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $6,285,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,026,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,087,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CII traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 3,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,788. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

