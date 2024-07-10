Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOE traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.82. 15,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,818. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

