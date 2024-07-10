Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,716. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

