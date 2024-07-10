Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,460. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

