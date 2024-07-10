Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ferrari by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 14,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $428.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.98. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

