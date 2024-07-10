Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

