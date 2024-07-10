UBS Group Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $123.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

APO stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,320. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $120.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 324.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,576,000 after acquiring an additional 379,589 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 51.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

