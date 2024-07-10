UBS Group Boosts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $42.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BWA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 29,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

