LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LZ. Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ LZ traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,924. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,206 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,240 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,818,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,427 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 3,195.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 943,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 775,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

