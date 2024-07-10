Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $75.72. 17,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,304. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,574,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,237,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,000 shares of company stock worth $12,085,785 in the last three months. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

