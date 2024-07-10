EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $147.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.04. The stock had a trading volume of 79,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

