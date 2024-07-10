RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST stock traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 105,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,268. RxSight has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RxSight news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250 in the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,581,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

