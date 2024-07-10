Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.06.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $264.02. 13,600,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,819,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.52 and its 200 day moving average is $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $842.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.